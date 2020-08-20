SP Plus Corporation Expands Its Electric Vehicle Charging Program

ChargePoint Selected as SP+’s Preferred Provider for EV Expansion

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), North America’s leading provider of parking, transportation and mobility-related services, today announced the selection of ChargePoint as its preferred provider for expanding its electric vehicle (EV) charging program.

SP+ selected ChargePoint, the world’s largest manufacturer of EV charging stations with a full range of smart solutions, to accelerate its plan to offer drivers the convenience of charging their vehicles while parking at an SP+ facility while they work, shop, play or stay home.

“We chose ChargePoint because they match our commitment to accommodating the future demand for e-mobility which supports the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. They are also networked to help us remotely manage the charging stations and calculate our progress,” commented Jeff Eckerling, Chief Growth Officer for SP+.

The integration between SP+’s consumer-facing app Parking.com and ChargePoint is designed to allow EV drivers to easily find, reserve, park and identify locations to charge their vehicles.

“ChargePoint’s mission is to get every driver behind the wheel of an EV one parking space at a time,” said Adam Cook, Vice President, Channel Sales at ChargePoint, Inc. “To make that happen, drivers need to be able to charge everywhere they go and whenever they need to do so. We’re excited to have SP+ join this effort to enable the shift to electric mobility by supporting the buildout of EV charging at their facilities across the country.”

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

ChargePoint is creating the new fueling network to move all people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric, with the largest EV charging network and most complete set of charging solutions available today. ChargePoint’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware is designed internally and includes options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and fleets of all kinds. To date, ChargePoint’s network has grown to more than 115,000 places to charge with drivers plugging in approximately every two seconds while delivering more than 81 million charges. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom or contact the North American press office at [email protected] .