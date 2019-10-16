CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ: SP) today announced that it expects to release third quarter 2019 earnings on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, after the close of market. On Thursday, October 31, 2019, the Company will host a conference call at 8:00 AM (Central Time) that can be accessed via webcast at http://ir.spplus.com.
To listen to the live call, individuals are directed to the investor relations section of the company’s website, www.spplus.com, at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, replays will be available shortly after the call on the website and accessible for 30 days.
About SP+
SP+ provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal, and aviation clients throughout North America. The Company has more than 23,000 employees and operates in hundreds of cities across North America. SP+ is one of the premier valet operators in the nation with more four and five diamond luxury properties, including hotels and resorts, than any other valet competitor. The Company’s ground transportation group transports over 50 million passengers per year; its facility maintenance group operates in dozens of U.S. cities; and its event/large venue group provides a wide range of event logistics services. Bags offers remote airline check-in, baggage handling and related services. For more information, visit www.spplus.com, www.bagsinc.com or www.parking.com.
|Media Contacts:
|Connie Jin
|Vicky Nakhla
|SVP, Corporate Development
|ADVISIRY PARTNERS
|(312) 274-2105
|(212) 750-5800
|[email protected]
|[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- SP Plus Corporation to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 30, 2019 - October 16, 2019
- Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Greenlane Holdings, Inc. and Certain Officers – GNLN - October 16, 2019
- Post Holdings and BellRing Brands Announce Pricing of BellRing’s Initial Public Offering - October 16, 2019