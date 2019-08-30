S&P slashes Argentina’s long-term debt three notches on maturity extension plan

Standard & Poors announced on Thursday that it was slashing Argentina’s long-term credit rating another three notches into the deepest area of junk debt, saying the government’s plan to “unilaterally” extend maturities had triggered a brief default.
