S&P stock futures fall, Asian stocks slip as U.S.-China trade tensions simmer

U.S. stock futures fell and Asian shares slipped in early trade on Monday on growing uncertainty over whether the United States and China will be able to reach a deal to end their trade war after Washington sharply hiked tariffs.
