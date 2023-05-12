SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of law in connection with the following special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”):
Benson Hill, Inc. f/k/a Crest Investment Corporation (NYSE: BHIL)
Rush Street Interactive, Inc. f/k/a dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: RSI):
If you are an investor purchasing any of the SPACs below and suffered losses: Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your information:
Benson Hill, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Corp II: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/benson-hill-inc-f-k-a-crest-investment
Rush Street Interactive, Inc. f/k/a dMY Technology Group, Inc: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/rush-street-interactive-inc-dmy-technology-group
Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471
About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
Investor Relations
jimb@johnsonfistel.com
- Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of 20 Cents per Share - May 12, 2023
- Update: The Global Klebsiella Testing Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.1% During The Forecast Period.| Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd. - May 12, 2023
- Shotcrete/Sprayed Concrete Market is expected to see a growth of 7% during the forecast period 2023 – 2031 | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research - May 12, 2023