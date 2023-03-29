SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of law in connection with the following special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”):

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. f/k/a FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ: PRDS)

Gemini Therapeutics f/k/a FS Development Corp., (NASDAQ: GMTX)

Vacasa, Inc. f/k/a TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: VCSA)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. f/k/a AMCI Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ADN).

If you are an investor who has suffered losses in connection with any of the SPACs purchased below: Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

Vacasa, Inc. f/k/a TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: VCSA):

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/strongvacasa-inc-strong-f-k-a-tpg-pace-solutions

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. f/k/a FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ: PRDS):

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/pardes-biosciences-inc-fs-development

Gemini Therapeutics f/k/a FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ: GMTX):

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/GeminiTherapeuticsFkaFSDevelopmentCorp

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. f/k/a AMCI Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ADN):

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/AdventTechnologiesHoldingsIncFkaAMCIAcquisitionCorp2

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.