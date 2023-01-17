The extended stay RV can keep you comfortable off-grid for weeks, transport an electric SUV and charge it too with over 100 kilowatt hours of li-ion storage on-board.

Tampa, FL, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Space Craft MFG, a full custom towable RV builder, and Volta Power Systems have partnered to debut a 54-foot luxury trailer with enough power and water to spend several weeks completely off-grid. The prototype trailer, revealed at the Florida RV SuperShow, features the largest li-ion system Volta has ever installed on a towable with 108kWh of storage. For long stays, a 10,000W slide out array of solar panels help to maintain the system, and there are 485 gallons of fresh water storage to increase flexibility when staying in arid climates. Space Craft designed the trailer with a convertible bedroom/garage to transport and charge a Volvo XC40 electric SUV.

“Our customer’s goal was to maximize their boondocking capability for extended to indefinite periods of time. To accomplish that, we utilize the ability to remove black water and bring fresh water with the semi-tractor, and we integrated a self-replenishing clean energy strategy with a huge solar array and the Volta li-ion system,” said Greg Wallman, CEO at Space Craft MFG. “The customer also wanted the RV to be as comfortable as possible, designed to fit their needs. Amenities like an LG mini-split HVAC, floor heating and residential appliances redefine what it means to live off-grid.”

The Volta system on board stores enough energy to run the trailer’s residential appliances, air conditioning, lighting, entertainment and more for several days without the use of a backup generator. In sunny weather, the solar system is rated to collect up to 50kWh over the course of the day, which helps maintain battery levels or top off the EV. However, the system is also chargeable from shore, generator and a custom secondary alternator installed in the towing semi-tractor so that the unit can charge while driving.

“People want more than just a clean battery. They want all the power they need to create an experience just like home,” said Jack Johnson, co-founder and CTO of Volta Power Systems. “The customer will be able to take a day trip in their electric vehicle while their Volta system is recharged by the solar panels. When they return, they can plug their car into the L2 charger, relax in the AC, and even cook dinner on electric appliances without any noise or emissions.”

Enhancing the at-home, high-comfort feel, the vehicle will contain residential appliances, heated tile floors, a 50” fireplace, tankless hot water, and Starlink internet.

The Space Craft trailer, powered by Volta Power Systems, will be at Booth #202 Lakeside E the 2023 Tampa RV Supershow from Jan 17-21.

About Space Craft MFG

Founded in 1962, Space Craft builds full custom towable RVs for luxury clients around the world. Current and past clients include celebrities, foreign royalty, and enthusiasts who value a high-mobility, high-comfort lifestyle. More at http://spacecraftmfg.com/

About Volta Power Systems

Founded in 2014, Volta Power Systems provides safe, powerful and simple lithium-ion energy storage solutions for small to midsize businesses. RV, marine and specialty vehicle OEMs trust Volta to deliver advanced, automotive-grade power systems that enhance the lifestyle, freedom and comfort of their end-users. For more information, visit https://voltapowersystems.com/.

CONTACT: Vince Boileau Volta Power Systems 6167864461 vince.boileau@boileau.co