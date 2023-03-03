Natural Products Expo West is the leading trade show in the natural, organic and healthy products industry, drawing buyers from retailers of all sizes looking for the latest and best natural foods, products, supplements and ingredients.

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Space Tea, the world’s first adaptogenic mushroom, iced tea and lemonade beverage, announces its participation in the Natural Products Expo West 2023 trade show at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, from March 7-11, 2023.

Join Space Tea at booth #2172, where the company will showcase all six flavors: Original, Golden Mango, Summer Watermelon, Lemon Zero, Hibiscus Zero, and Matcha Zero. Space Tea is certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and kosher.

This year’s Expo West is Space Tea’s first major trade show and the company’s first public appearance since its launch in 2021. Space Tea will feature its innovative line of iced teas and lemonades, which are infused with functional, adaptogenic Reishi and Lion’s Mane mushrooms. The company is dedicated to promoting mental wellness through music, meditation, and mushrooms, and its drinks are a delicious and convenient way to benefit from these powerful adaptogens.

“We’re beyond thrilled to be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West this year,” said Gabriel Heymann, Co-Founder of Space Tea. “We believe in the power of natural products to enhance health and well-being. Our iced teas are a convenient and delicious way to experience the benefits of adaptogens, and we can’t wait to share our products with attendees and hear their feedback.”

Natural Products Expo West is the world’s largest natural, organic, and healthy products event, featuring over 3,000 exhibitors showcasing the latest in natural and organic products, including food, supplements, personal care, and more.

Space Tea is available in Los Angeles’ Erewhon Market, Sprouts Farmers Markets and Earthbar. Check out Space Tea on Instagram, or visit spacetea.com.

About Space Tea

Space Tea is the world’s first mushroom tea and lemonade featuring a refreshing and classic blend of iced tea and lemonade. Its mission is mental wellness through music, meditation, and mushrooms. Space Tea is brewed with functional, adaptogenic Reishi and Lion’s Mane mushrooms, which have been studied extensively for their effects on energy, focus and memory. Check out Space Tea on Instagram at instagram.com/spacetea.

