SpaceX postpones Starlink satellite launch again, for ‘about a week’

A SpaceX launch already scrubbed once due to inclement weather was postponed again nearly 24 hours later on Thursday, this time for “about a week,” in order to update satellite software and “triple-check everything,” Elon Musk’s rocket company said.
