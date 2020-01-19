SpaceX to attempt rocket failure test again after bad weather delay

Elon Musk’s SpaceX will try again on Sunday to destroy one of its own rockets in a test of a crucial emergency abort system, a day after bad weather forced the company to delay its final milestone test before flying NASA astronauts from U.S. soil.
