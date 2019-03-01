SpaceX to launch capsule to space station in key milestone

Elon Musk’s SpaceX was due to launch an unmanned crew capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket early on Saturday bound for the International Space Station, a major step toward NASA’s goal of reviving the U.S. human spaceflight program this year.
