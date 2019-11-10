Spain goes back to the polls, seeking end to political stalemate

Spain held its second parliamentary election this year on Sunday, with voters seen as likely to deliver no clear winner, an even more fragmented parliament and a sizeable boost to the far-right.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Bolivian protest leader calls on Morales to resign - November 10, 2019
- Violence spreads across Hong Kong’s New Territories in 24th weekend of unrest - November 10, 2019
- Bolivia’s Morales cornered into calling new elections; rivals demand he step aside - November 10, 2019