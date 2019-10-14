Spain jails Catalan separatist leaders over failed independence bid

Spain’s Supreme Court on Monday sentenced nine separatist leaders from Catalonia to between nine and 13 years in prison for sedition over their role in a failed independence bid, triggering protests across the region.
