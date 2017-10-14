Spain to take control of Catalonia if gets ambiguous reply on independence

MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government will take control of Catalonia if regional leader Carles Puigdemont replies ambiguously to Madrid’s question about whether he has declared independence from Spain, the interior minister said on Saturday.
