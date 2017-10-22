Spain urges Catalonia secessionists to obey Madrid

BARCELONA (Reuters) – The Spanish government has urged Catalonians to accept direct control from Madrid and ignore instructions from the restive region’s secessionist leadership once it has been removed from power.
