Spain’s constitutional court annuls Catalan declaration of independence

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Constitutional Court officially annulled the Catalan parliament’s Oct. 27 unilateral declaration of independence on Wednesday, a widely expected ruling after the move was suspended by the court.
