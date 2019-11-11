Spain’s far right doubles seats in hung parliament, difficult talks ahead

Spain’s far-right Vox party more than doubled its number of lawmakers in the country’s fourth national election in four years, which delivered a deeply fragmented parliament, setting the stage for very difficult government negotiations.
