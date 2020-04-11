Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll fell for the third day in a row on Saturday after 510 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said in a statement, marking the smallest overnight increase since March 23.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Spain’s overnight coronavirus death toll at 510, lowest in 19 days - April 11, 2020
- China reports rise in coronavirus cases, most from abroad - April 11, 2020
- UK has not reached COVID-19 peak so lockdown will stay: health minister - April 11, 2020