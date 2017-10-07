Spain’s PM says may use constitution to block Catalan independence

MADRID/BARCELONA (Reuters) – Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Saturday he would not rule out using the constitutional powers to remove Catalonia’s autonomous status if it claimed independence as tens of thousands took to the streets to call for talks.
