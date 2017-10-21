Spain’s Rajoy says will sack Catalan government, call regional elections

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Saturday said he would curb the powers of the parliament of Catalonia, sack its government and call an election within six months in a bid to thwart a drive by the autonomous region to breakaway from Spain.
