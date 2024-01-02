Hermoso gives testimony as judge investigates former Spanish football federation president over kiss after World Cup winThe Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso has given evidence to a judge investigating the kiss she received from the then president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, after Spain’s win in the World Cup final last August.Rubiales’s decision to take Hermoso’s head in his hands and kiss her on the lips caused an outcry and a national and international debate on sexism. It has also led to Rubiales being investigated for alleged sexual assault and coercion by a judge at Spain’s highest criminal court, the audiencia nacional. Continue reading…

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.