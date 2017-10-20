Spanish government aims for January regional elections in Catalonia: PSOE

MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government has agreed with the opposition Socialists (PSOE) to hold regional elections in January in Catalonia as part of the extraordinary package of measures to temporarily impose direct rule on the region, Socialist politician Carmen Calvo said in an interview on national television on Friday.
