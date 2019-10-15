Spain’s acting government on Tuesday issued a statement to condemn clashes in pro-independence protests in Barcelona and other Catalan cities, saying, without giving details, that its aim was and will be to guarantee security in the region.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Spanish government condemns violence in Catalan streets, says will guarantee security - October 15, 2019
- Impeachment inquiry, Warren-Biden matchup highlight U.S. Democratic debate - October 15, 2019
- Texas woman killed by officer picked up gun after hearing noises - October 15, 2019