Spain’s government dismissed calls on Saturday from Catalonia’s pro-independence regional chief for talks over a wave of violence sparked by the jailing of separatist leaders, as police braced for fresh protests.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Ireland’s Varadkar says no British request to delay Brexit yet - October 19, 2019
- Rebel with a cause ruins Johnson’s big Brexit day - October 19, 2019
- Spanish government dismisses call for Catalan talks; police brace for more unrest - October 19, 2019