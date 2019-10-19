Spanish PM tells Catalan leader to denounce violence

Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday dismissed a call for dialogue from Catalonia’s regional chief, telling him he must first condemn the separatist unrest that is roiling Barcelona.
