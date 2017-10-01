Spanish police move to prevent Catalonia independence vote

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Spanish national police moved to shut down a banned independence referendum in Catalonia on Sunday, confronting crowds of angry voters at some polling stations in a showdown that has raised fears of unrest across the wealthy northeastern region.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Spanish police storm polling station in Catalonia independence vote - October 1, 2017
- Disapproval rating for Japan PM Abe exceeds support: Kyodo poll - October 1, 2017
- O.J. Simpson freed on parole: AP, citing Nevada prison official - October 1, 2017