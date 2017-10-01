Spanish police storm polling station in Catalonia independence vote

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Spanish riot police smashed their way into a polling station in Catalonia on Sunday as they sought to shut down a banned independence referendum that has thrown the country into its worst constitutional crisis for decades.
