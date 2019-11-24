Spanish rescue ship stranded off Italy with 62 African migrants on board

Italian authorities have evacuated 11 migrants from the Open Arms ship but not granted port access to the vessel, leaving it stranded in rough seas with 62 African migrants still on board, a spokeswoman for the Spanish rescue mission said on Sunday.
