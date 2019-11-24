The leader of a Spanish rescue mission said on Sunday that Italian authorities had refused to grant port access to its Open Arms ship, leaving the vessel stranded in rough conditions in the Mediterranean with more than 70 African migrants on board.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Spanish rescue ship stranded off Italy with 73 African migrants on board - November 24, 2019
- Philippine president removes VP from ‘drugs tsar’ post: aide - November 24, 2019
- Security forces kill seven in southern Iraq as protests continue: sources - November 24, 2019