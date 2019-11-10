Spanish voter turnout at 38.8% at 2 p.m., down from April election

Turnout in Spain’s repeat parliamentary election stood at 38.8% at 2 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Sunday, according to the interior ministry, a drop from the 41.5% recorded at the same time during the previous election in April.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Cambodian opposition figure Rainsy promises to intensify action - November 10, 2019
- Cambodia lifts opposition leader’s house arrest before EU trade decision - November 10, 2019
- India detains users over inflammatory online posts after religious site ruling - November 10, 2019