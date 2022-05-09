Spark Hire Announces Growth Equity Investment from Boathouse Capital

Spark Hire + Boathouse Capital Spark Hire + Boathouse Capital

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spark Hire, the leading video interview platform, recently announced a growth equity investment from Boathouse Capital, a Philadelphia-based private equity firm.

The growth capital will be primarily used to further develop the core platform’s technology offering and modernize the go-to-market strategy.

Spark Hire’s video interview platform helps its customers boost efficiency, collaboration, and structure in the hiring process.

The most popular feature of the Spark Hire product today is its one-way interview solution, which enables job applicants to record video responses to interview questions asynchronously. This empowers organizations to conduct significantly more preliminary interviews while standardizing the process, resulting in a better and more fair candidate experience while boosting interview efficiency and effectiveness for the organization.

Since launching in 2012, Spark Hire has methodically built its business and achieved many milestones.

Highlights of the business include:

Customers : Thousands of organizations from SMB to Enterprise make Spark Hire the most popular video interview solution

: Thousands of organizations from SMB to Enterprise make Spark Hire the most popular video interview solution Partners : 40+ integrations with applicant tracking systems

: 40+ integrations with applicant tracking systems Product : Top-rated video interview platform based on hundreds of customer reviews

: Top-rated video interview platform based on hundreds of customer reviews Team : Global team of ~70 employees across the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia

: Global team of ~70 employees across the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia Customer Service: Robust service model with dedicated Onboarding Specialists and Customer Success Managers plus 24×7 technical support

The rise of remote work and more distributed workforces has resulted in a growing preference for digestible video mediums. Spark Hire and Boathouse Capital are excited about the company’s future and growth potential, given the current industry dynamics.

“We’re excited to be starting this next chapter of Spark Hire’s journey with Boathouse Capital as our partner,” says Josh Tolan, CEO of Spark Hire. “Our shared vision for the future of the business, alignment on growth strategies, and the relationship we’ve built with the Boathouse team, make them the perfect partner for us. We look forward to collaborating with them to not only grow our team and the business, but also to accelerate the development of our product and the value we bring to our customers.”

Chong Moua, Managing Partner at Boathouse Capital, remarked, “Josh and his team have built an innovative and differentiated product within an evolving industry. We are excited about the various growth vectors in front of Spark Hire and look forward to embarking on the Company’s next phase of growth with Josh and his high-caliber team.”

For press inquiries, please email pr@sparkhire.com.

