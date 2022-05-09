Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Spark Hire Announces Growth Equity Investment From Boathouse Capital

Spark Hire Announces Growth Equity Investment From Boathouse Capital

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Spark Hire + Boathouse Capital

Spark Hire + Boathouse Capital
Spark Hire + Boathouse Capital

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spark Hire, the leading video interview platform, recently announced a growth equity investment from Boathouse Capital, a Philadelphia-based private equity firm.

The growth capital will be primarily used to further develop the core platform’s technology offering and modernize the go-to-market strategy.

Spark Hire’s video interview platform helps its customers boost efficiency, collaboration, and structure in the hiring process. 

The most popular feature of the Spark Hire product today is its one-way interview solution, which enables job applicants to record video responses to interview questions asynchronously. This empowers organizations to conduct significantly more preliminary interviews while standardizing the process, resulting in a better and more fair candidate experience while boosting interview efficiency and effectiveness for the organization.  

Since launching in 2012, Spark Hire has methodically built its business and achieved many milestones.

Highlights of the business include:

  • Customers: Thousands of organizations from SMB to Enterprise make Spark Hire the most popular video interview solution
  • Partners: 40+ integrations with applicant tracking systems
  • Product: Top-rated video interview platform based on hundreds of customer reviews
  • Team: Global team of ~70 employees across the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia
  • Customer Service: Robust service model with dedicated Onboarding Specialists and Customer Success Managers plus 24×7 technical support

The rise of remote work and more distributed workforces has resulted in a growing preference for digestible video mediums. Spark Hire and Boathouse Capital are excited about the company’s future and growth potential, given the current industry dynamics.

“We’re excited to be starting this next chapter of Spark Hire’s journey with Boathouse Capital as our partner,” says Josh Tolan, CEO of Spark Hire. “Our shared vision for the future of the business, alignment on growth strategies, and the relationship we’ve built with the Boathouse team, make them the perfect partner for us. We look forward to collaborating with them to not only grow our team and the business, but also to accelerate the development of our product and the value we bring to our customers.”

Chong Moua, Managing Partner at Boathouse Capital, remarked, “Josh and his team have built an innovative and differentiated product within an evolving industry. We are excited about the various growth vectors in front of Spark Hire and look forward to embarking on the Company’s next phase of growth with Josh and his high-caliber team.”

For press inquiries, please email pr@sparkhire.com.

Related Images

Image 1: Spark Hire + Boathouse Capital

Spark Hire Announces Growth Equity Investment from Boathouse Capital

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Spark Hire + Boathouse Capital

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.