Spark Therapeutics Announces Change of Location for Annual Meeting of Stockholders

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), a fully-integrated, commercial gene therapy company dedicated to challenging the inevitability of genetic disease, announced today the location of its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, to be held on Sept. 5, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. ET, has been moved to The Study at University City, Banquet Salon, located at 20 S. 33rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104. The original date and time of the meeting have not changed.

About Spark Therapeutics

At Spark Therapeutics, a fully integrated, commercial company committed to discovering, developing and delivering gene therapies, we challenge the inevitability of genetic diseases, including blindness, hemophilia, lysosomal storage disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. We have successfully applied our technology in the first gene therapy approved in both the U.S. and EU for a genetic disease, and currently have four programs in clinical trials. At Spark, we see the path to a world where no life is limited by genetic disease. For more information, visit www.sparktx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.