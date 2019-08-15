SparkFun Works with NVIDIA to Release Two New Kits: JetBot AI Kit Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Nano and a Materials Kit for NVIDIA’s “Getting Started on AI with Jetson Nano.”

Both kits are shipping as of August 15, supporting demand from the Jetson Nano Developer Community as well as AWS IoT Greengrass users.

The SparkFun JetBot AI Kit Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Nano is a ready-to-assemble robotics platform, the SparkFun JetBot Kit requires no additional components or 3D printing to get started – just assemble the robot, boot up the Jetson Nano and start using the JetBot immediately. Delivered with the advanced functionality of JetBot ROS and AWS RoboMaker with AWS IoT Greengrass already installed as well as SparkFun’s Qwiic Connect System onboard, SparkFun’s JetBot AI Kit is the only kit currently on the market ready to move beyond the standard JetBot examples.

SparkFun Electronics® is pleased to announce the release of the JetBot AI Kit powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Nano and the Course Materials Kit for “Getting Started with AI on the Jetson Nano” from NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Institute. SparkFun’s version of the JetBot merges the industry-leading machine learning capabilities of the NVIDIA Jetson Nano with the vast SparkFun ecosystem of sensors and accessories. Packaged as a ready-to-assemble robotics platform, the SparkFun JetBot Kit requires no additional components or 3D printing to get started – just assemble the robot, boot up the Jetson Nano and start using the JetBot immediately. This combination of advanced technologies in a user-friendly package makes the SparkFun JetBot Kit a standout, delivering one of the strongest robotics platforms on the market.

The Jetson Nano Developer Kit offers extensibility through an industry-standard GPIO header and associated programming capabilities like the Jetson GPIO Python library. Building off this capability, the SparkFun kit includes the SparkFun Qwiic pHat for Raspberry Pi, enabling immediate access to the extensive SparkFun Qwiic ecosystem from within the Jetson Nano environment, which makes it easy to integrate more than 30 daisy-chainable sensors without soldering.

Delivered with the advanced functionality of JetBot ROS (Robot Operating System) and AWS RoboMaker, with AWS IoT Greengrass pre-installed, SparkFun’s JetBot AI Kit is the only kit currently on the market ready to move beyond the standard JetBot examples. Many other popular AI frameworks like TensorFlow, PyTorch, Caffe and MXNet are supported, and Jetson Nano is capable of running multiple neural networks in parallel to process data and drive action.

Each SparkFun JetBot AI Kit includes the following:

NVIDIA Jetson Nano Developer Kit

Robot Platform Chassis and all Prototyping Electronics

64GB MicroSD card – Pre-Flashed with the JetBot Image

145 Field of View, Wide-Angle Camera Module

WiFi Adapter

Serial Controlled Motor Driver

Micro OLED Breakout

and more!

SparkFun is accommodating individuals who already own a Jetson Nano Developer Kit by also releasing a version of the JetBot Kit without one.

If you are looking to get started with AI but don’t know-how, an additional kit has been made available for NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Institue (DLI) course. In the course, students will learn to collect image data and use it to train, optimize and deploy AI models for custom tasks like recognizing hand gestures, or image regression for locating a key point in an image. Everything needed for this course has been included in the SparkFun DLI Kit for Jetson Nano.

Each SparkFun DLI Kit for Jetson Nano includes the following:

NVIDIA Jetson Nano Developer Kit

32GB MicroSD card

Raspberry Pi Camera Module

Power Supply 5V, 4A

USB Cable – microB

Jumpers

“It’s our mission here at SparkFun Electronics to make our products and resources as accessible as possible for anyone interested in pushing the boundaries of innovation,” said Glenn Samala, SparkFun CEO. “Since machine learning and artificial intelligence are becoming more and more popular in our industry, the SparkFun JetBot AI Kit and DLI Course Kit perfectly apply to our goal!”

About SparkFun Electronics (www.sparkfun.com)

Since 2003, SparkFun has been helping turn ideas into reality – whether you’re creating a smart weather station, exploring the frontier of machine learning, building a robot for school or prototyping your first (or tenth) product. No matter your vision or skill level, our open source components, curriculum and online tutorials are designed to make innovative technology more accessible, and the road to a finished project shorter. We’re here to help you start something.

