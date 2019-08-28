Breaking News
Home / Top News / Sparkhound Elevates Pavecon From Digital Potholes With Complete Microsoft Cloud Foundation

Sparkhound Elevates Pavecon From Digital Potholes With Complete Microsoft Cloud Foundation

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

Asphalt and Concrete Company Dramatically Reduces Backoffice Paperwork and Gains Business Insights Through Data Analytics

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sparkhound, a leading digital solutions firm providing trusted implementation of cloud services, custom applications, advanced analytics, and managed enterprise services, announced today it has provided Pavecon with a complete, cloud-based digital makeover and customized mobile applications to streamline all job planning and business support operations. From foremen providing onsite updates through smartphones and iPads, to back-office staff processing payroll in a fraction of the time, the company’s paperwork has been significantly reduced while decision-makers have gained business insights through new data analytics. For more information on Pavecon’s digital enablement please read the case study at https://bit.ly/30D7BbP.   

Pavecon delivers concrete paving, asphalt paving as well as concrete, and asphalt repair services through four companies with nine divisions throughout the U.S. The company achieved astounding growth and needed its IT infrastructure to keep pace with their strong momentum. To better support the growth, company leaders knew that they had to evolve from:

  • Relying heavily on a pen and paper form process.
  • A recall method to reconstruct onsite events.
  • Manually scanning thousands of timesheets.
  • Scheduling jobs on magnetic whiteboards.

“Our clients are evolving, but the construction industry is not evolving as quickly,” said Daniel Kilman, President, Pavecon. “The foremen were scheduling crew members, ordering the concrete or asphalt and reserving the needed equipment all in manual, pen and paper format. Pavecon needed to improve the process and create a solid platform to evolve the company into the next business phase.”

Sparkhound optimized Pavecon’s workflows through a complete digital transformation that included Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint, Azure SQL database, Active Directory, as well as Power BI for business analytics and PowerApps to create mobile apps that run on Android, iOS and Windows platforms. In addition, Sparkhound laid a foundation to systematically roll out new, digital services supported by mobile devices and smartphones. The services include:

  1. The Integrity Payroll System. This one-touch approach removes 13 additional payroll processing steps—per employee. Now in one click, the entire process is executed to fulfillment.
  2. The Foreman A-level Program. This program automates the job-rating process.
  3. The CVC (Customer Value Creation) Scheduling System. This digital scheduling and logistics program helps Pavecon evaluate their employees’ impact on customers by simplifying data gathering to on-location, mobile device input.

“Sparkhound has provided us with a solid platform that prepares Pavecon for future growth. Whether it is a new division, a brick-and-mortar location or helping capture additional market share, there are all kinds of ways to look at a growing company and now we can leverage the best systems to help us do this,” Kilman concluded.

“The construction industry has always heavily invested in the tools and talent that build our nation’s homes, offices and transportation infrastructure, but often overlook the back office process that supports it all,” said Jonathan Meyers, Chief Technology Officer, Sparkhound. “With our digital enablement, Pavecon can now be more efficient with job bids and onsite support while also giving them data-infused insights to confidently grow their business.”

About Sparkhound
With multiple locations throughout the United States, Sparkhound is dedicated to enabling its clients’ business through leadership and digital transformation. For 20 years, our consultants have provided experience, insights, and digital capabilities to ensure impactful business outcomes. Sparkhound’s technology experts join your team to plan, build and run lasting business solutions. Are you ready for a better digital consultant? Visit: www.sparkhound.com

For more information, contact:
Betsey Rogers
Public Relations
BridgeView Marketing
603-821-0809
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.