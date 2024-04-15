New York, NY , April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spartan Capital Securities and The Little John Foundation are proud sponsors of the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NYSPCC) Spring Luncheon, held at The Pierre on April 9, 2024. The event featured a conversation with Dasani Coates, subject of Andrea Elliott’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival, and Hope in an American City,” moderated by Stephanie Ruhle, Host of MSNBC’s 11th Hour and NBC News Senior Business Analyst.

The support from Spartan Capital Securities and The Little John Foundation significantly contributed to the success of the luncheon. John and Cynthia Lowry’s dedication to philanthropy, alongside Spartan Capital’s commitment to community engagement, reflect their shared values and their involvement in organizations like NYSPCC. We appreciate the support of John and Cynthia Lowry, Spartan Capital, and The Little John Foundation,” expressed Lea Shave, Director of Fundraising Events. “Their contributions are crucial in providing healing and hope to the children in our care. We are grateful for their support.”

John Lowry, CEO of Spartan Capital Securities, emphasized the importance of supporting organizations like NYSPCC: “At Spartan Capital Securities, we believe in the power of community and protecting the most vulnerable among us. Our partnership with NYSPCC aligns with our values, and we are committed to making a difference in the lives of children in need.”

Founded in 1874, the NYSPCC is the world’s first child protection agency, providing counseling, legal, and educational services to abused and neglected children. Over its 149-year history, the agency has served more than two million children.

The NYSPCC’s vision is for all children to be safe from abuse and neglect. Through prevention programs and intervention initiatives, the organization aims to reduce the incidences and impacts of child abuse while helping children and families heal. The NYSPCC’s work extends beyond New York City, reaching thousands of children and families each year and offering training programs to child welfare professionals nationwide.

Spartan Capital Securities is honored to support the NYSPCC in its mission to protect and empower children and looks forward to continuing its partnership in creating a safer, brighter future for all.

For more information about the NYSPCC and its initiatives, visit www.nyspcc.org .

About Spartan Capital Securities, LLC:

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, is a leading full-service financial firm, providing expert investment advice to high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients.

