New York, NY, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spartan Capital Securities LLC, a premier investment banking firm, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a private placement for 1847 Holdings LLC. 1847 Holdings LLC (“1847” or the “Company”) is a diversified holding company specializing in acquiring and managing a portfolio of cash-flow positive businesses. The shares are traded on the OTC under the ticker symbol “EFSH”.

The transaction has generated gross proceeds of $500,000 for 1847 Holdings LLC, prior to deductions for underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The private placement closed on May 14, 2024, as per schedule, subject to customary closing conditions. The capital raised through this private placement will primarily be used to support 1847’s ongoing business operations, fund potential future acquisitions, and enhance overall financial flexibility.

The offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis, with Spartan Capital Securities LLC serving as the exclusive placement agent. Bevilacqua PLLC represented 1847 Holdings LLC in this private placement, while Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP served as counsel for Spartan Capital Securities in connection with the offering.

Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings LLC, expressed his satisfaction with the private placement, stating, “We are pleased to have successfully completed this private placement, which provides us with the necessary capital to further our growth strategy and continue to deliver value to our shareholders. I extend my gratitude to Spartan Capital for their unwavering support and expertise throughout this process.”

John Lowry , CEO of Spartan Capital Securities LLC, added, “This successful private placement is a testament to 1847 Holdings’ strong business model and strategic vision. Our role as the exclusive placement agent underscores our capability to lead significant transactions that support our clients’ growth and operational goals. We are confident that 1847 Holdings is well-positioned for future successes and look forward to our continued partnership.”

Spartan Capital Securities LLC extends its sincere gratitude to 1847’s management team for their collaboration and commitment throughout the private placement process.

