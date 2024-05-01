New York, NY, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spartan Capital Securities LLC, a distinguished investment banking firm, is honored to announce the successful completion of a $2.9 million private placement deal with Six Diamonds Resorts International (SDRI), a leading real estate and hospitality development company in Panama and Central America.

This strategic financial collaboration involved Spartan Capital Securities facilitating the private placement for SDRI, raising a projected total of $2.9 million. This significant capital injection will support SDRI’s ambitious expansion plans in the real estate and hospitality sectors across Panama and the broader Central American region.

Richard Kiibler, President of Six Diamonds Resorts International (SDRI), expressed his gratitude for Spartan Capital’s expert guidance and execution in this deal, stating, “We are grateful to Spartan Capital for their support in securing this pivotal financing. This partnership empowers us to accelerate our development initiatives, which aim to create socially and environmentally responsible projects that benefit our shareholders, future clients, and the communities we serve.”

SDRI, also commented on the strategic importance of this partnership, emphasizing the transformative impact of these investments on Panama’s development landscape. “This collaboration is not just a financial transaction but a stepping stone towards substantial economic and social growth in Central America.”

John Lowry, CEO of Spartan Capital Securities LLC, remarked, “We are delighted to support SDRI’s vision for growth in the real estate and hospitality sectors. This deal is a testament to our firm’s commitment to facilitating significant investment opportunities and our capability in nurturing strategic partnerships.”

SDRI has been exploring development opportunities in the Caribbean, Central, and South America since 2005, with a strong focus on Panama as their flagship location for growth. This deal marks a milestone in their long-term strategy to develop properties that are both economically and socially beneficial.

Recent insights from the Panama Report and extensive coverage in a Forbes article featuring Richard Kiibler discuss how Panama is experiencing a dynamic shift in its investment landscape, thanks to innovative projects led by firms like SDRI. These developments are making Panama an increasingly attractive destination for global investors seeking opportunities in Latin America. The strategic vision of SDRI, under the guidance of leaders like Richard Kiibler and supported by William Baquet, is setting new standards in luxury development while fostering a business climate conducive to attracting more international capital. This shift highlights Panama’s strategic location, improved infrastructure, and stable political environment, which are attracting significant foreign investment, projecting a bright future for the economic landscape of the region.

The team at Spartan Capital Securities extends its deepest appreciation to both the leadership at SDRI and the dedicated Spartan team whose efforts were crucial in the realization of this deal.

We would also like to acknowledge Steven Morse, Esq. of Morse & Morse, PLLC, for his guidance as Issuer counsel in this transaction.

About Spartan Capital Securities, LLC:

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a premier full-service financial firm, providing expert investment advice to high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients. Known for its deep market knowledge, strategic risk management, and personalized service, Spartan Capital stands as a pillar of integrity and professionalism in the financial services industry. For more information, visit www.spartancapital.com.

