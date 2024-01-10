FIRST ON FOX: A former NASCAR driver-turned-GOP congressional candidate in Maine received an endorsement from the new House speaker.
Fox News Digital has learned House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., endorsed GOP congressional candidate Austin Theriault in his quest to flip the seat held by Democratic Maine Rep. Jared Golden.
Johnson told Mainers to get out and vote for Theriault, a former NASCAR driver, calling him a successful, “hardworking public servant.&
