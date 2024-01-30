House GOP leaders are potentially staring down a new rebellion within the Republican Conference – this time from front-line moderates in New York and California.
Republicans who represent the politically fickle suburbs outside major cities there and elsewhere are frustrated that Congress’ tax bill does not touch state and local tax (SALT) deductions.
Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., who represents part of Long Island, suggested to reporters on Tuesday morning that he and his colleagues
