FIRST ON FOX: House Speaker Mike Johnson is highlighting 100 news stories that he says show the “dangers and destruction” of the “Biden Border Catastrophe,” including crime, violence, fentanyl smuggling and national security threats, which he blames on the actions and policies of the Biden administration – as Republicans and the administration feud over who is responsible for the crisis.
“The mass release of illegal immigrants into our cou
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Georgia proposal for parental oversight of library books advances, critics cry censorship - February 21, 2024
- Indiana lawmakers vote to lift nearly 40-year ban on restaurant happy hours - February 21, 2024
- Medicaid expansion in Georgia looks unlikely this year, but advocates want lawmakers to keep trying - February 21, 2024