House Speaker Mike Johnson met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday to discuss what kind of role Congress has to play in legislating on artificial intelligence.
“It was a very good meeting,” Johnson told reporters afterward. “We talked about where we are with regard to the approach of Congress to AI.”
He said they had a “very thoughtful discussion” about how the Senate and House can forge a bipartisan path forward.
