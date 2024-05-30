House Speaker Mike Johnson is poised to extend a formal invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint meeting of Congress amid the country’s war with terrorist group Hamas.
The Louisiana Republican is expected to send the invite sometime in the next eight weeks. If not in that time frame, the Israeli prime minister could be invited to speak after the August recess, in September, per a senior Johnson spokesperson. The timeline for the invitation was f
