House Speaker Mike Johnson accused New York City justice officials of committing “atrocities” against former President Trump in an impassioned set of remarks outside the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Johnson is the latest Trump ally to descend on the Big Apple as the ex-president stands trial for accusations he falsified business documents to cover up a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

̶

[Read Full story at source]