Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told fellow Republican lawmakers that he intends to hold a House-wide vote on whether to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “as soon as possible.”
Johnson made the announcement in a letter to colleagues sent on Friday, a copy of which was obtained by Fox News Digital.
“The facts show that President Biden and his Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas have willfully ignored and actively undermined our nation’s immig
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Speaker Johnson says House will vote on impeaching Mayorkas ‘as soon as possible’ - January 26, 2024
- Dozens of Senate Republicans warn Biden’s latest war on energy empowers America’s enemies - January 26, 2024
- Delaware governor proposes state budget increase despite predicted revenue decline - January 26, 2024