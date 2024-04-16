Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., declared that it was the U.S.’s “biblical admonition” to help and support Israel during a Monday night speech.

The House GOP leader was addressing an emergency meeting of Christians United For Israel, convened after Iran’s weekend missile attack on the Middle East American ally.

“I’m going to state something that you all know – at this critical moment, the United States must show unwavering strength and support for Israel…We h

[Read Full story at source]