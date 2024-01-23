FIRST ON FOX: Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., returned fire at Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday after she accused Republicans of “playing politics” with the border crisis.

“Vice President Harris has had three years to secure the border and stop the open flow of illegal immigrants into our country,” Johnson told Fox News Digital.

“Yet, when asked about her solutions, she recommended that Congress grant mass amnesty and spend taxp

[Read Full story at source]