President Biden this week attacked the Republican Party as worse than segregationists, prompting backlash from party leaders.
Biden made the remarks at a fundraiser on Wednesday, saying the current GOP is worse than the “real racists” he served alongside in the 1970s.
“I’ve been a senator since ’72. I’ve served with real racists. I’ve served with Strom Thurmond. I’ve served with all these guys that have set terrible records on race
