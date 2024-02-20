House Speaker Mike Johnson marked President’s Day by meeting with former President Trump about the 2024 election cycle at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, Fox News Digital has learned.
It comes as Trump’s last major primary opponent, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, announced Tuesday that she was staying in the race despite losing every contest to Trump so far.
“Speaker Johnson met with President Trump in Florida on Monday to discuss growing the majori
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Special election to fill Georgia House seat will see 3 Republicans, 1 independent face off in April - February 20, 2024
- Top House Republican endorses former NASCAR driver in contentious Maine election: ‘Strong conservative’ - February 20, 2024
- Speaker Johnson talks 2024 with Trump at Mar-a-Lago as Haley vows to stay in GOP primary - February 20, 2024