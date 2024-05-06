House Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to meet privately, one-on-one, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday at 3:30 p.m. amid speculation that she may trigger a motion to remove him from his post, a source familiar confirmed to Fox News Digital.
Over a month ago, Greene filed a motion to vacate, accusing the Louisiana Republican of having “betrayed the confidence” of the House GOP Conference by ushering through a bipartisan $1.2 trillion federal funding bill to avoid
