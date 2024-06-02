House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., vowed to retaliate for the guilty verdict against former President Trump on Sunday, saying House Republicans would use “everything in our arsenal.”
Johnson made the comments during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday” with host Shannon Bream. The speaker emphasized the oversight powers that the House has, and said they plan to leverage them against corrupt prosecutors. He clarified, however, that Republicans must remain within th
